A Singapore Airlines flight en route from London to Singapore made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday following severe turbulence, resulting in one passenger's death and multiple injuries, the airline reported.

While Singapore Airlines did not specify the number of injured individuals, several Thai media outlets indicated that there were approximately 30 injuries.

The affected aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members at the time of the incident. Upon landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, a medical team was ready to provide immediate assistance.

"Our priority is to offer all possible assistance to the passengers and crew on board," stated Singapore Airlines. "We are collaborating with local authorities in Thailand to ensure the necessary medical aid is provided."

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