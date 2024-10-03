In the wake of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's assassination in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Iraq has witnessed a poignant tribute from its newborns. According to the Iraqi health ministry, approximately 100 babies have been registered with the name "Nasrallah," reflecting widespread anger and mourning among the country’s Shia population.

Nasrallah, who became a symbol of resistance against Israeli and Western influences in the Arab world, commanded a substantial following in Iraq. His death has ignited significant protests across various cities, with demonstrators condemning Israel’s actions and labeling the strike a violation of international law.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed his condolences, declaring Nasrallah "a martyr on the path of the righteous." As part of a three-day state mourning period, vigils were held nationwide to honor the Hezbollah leader, revered by many for his staunch resistance against Israel.

Born in 1960 to humble beginnings, Nasrallah's political ideology was shaped during his studies at a Shia seminary in Najaf, Iraq, where he joined the Dawa party. He rose to prominence within Hezbollah following Israel's invasion of Lebanon in 1982 and became its leader in 1992 after the assassination of his mentor, Abbas Musawi.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah evolved into a formidable regional force, influencing conflicts across the Middle East and providing support to groups like Hamas. His popularity surged among Iraqis critical of the US presence in Iraq post-2003, reinforcing his image as a symbol of resistance against Western intervention.

Also Read: Biden calls for proportionality in response to Iran amid escalating tensions