Turkish rescue teams are on a mission to find 12 missing crew members of a cargo ship that sunk off the Black Sea coast.

The incident, which occurred amid severe storms, has already resulted in nine fatalities, including one crew member from the ship, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler, which had 12 crew members on board, sunk off the coast of Eregli in northwest Turkey's Zonguldak province. The ship's captain had reported that the vessel was drifting towards a breakwater at Eregli and Yerlikaya, possibly hitting the structure subsequently.

The area was struck by potent storms on Sunday, and bad weather conditions delayed search operations until Monday morning. The storms and flooding across Turkey also caused deaths in the southeastern province of Batman, Zonguldak, and Diyarbakir.

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