In the run-up to Bangladesh's general elections, at least 14 polling centres and two schools across 10 districts were set ablaze between Friday evening and early Saturday, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

One such incident involved arsonists targeting the Sheikh Sundar Masterpara Primary School in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha upazila on Saturday evening. A similar incident occurred in Mymensingh, resulting in the arrest of five individuals. Despite these incidents, there were no reported casualties.

Earlier, five schools, designated as polling centres for Sunday's election, were torched in Feni and Rajshahi. Among these, the Sabia Government Primary School in Moulvibazar's Sadar upazila was targeted by arsonists on Friday evening.

In Habiganj, the Dhalaipar Government Primary School centre was set aflame early Saturday. However, no electoral materials were damaged.

In Gazipur district, two more polling centres were hit by arson attacks. The Bashtoli Government Primary School in Kaliakair Upazila and the East Chandana Government Primary School in the Bason area of Gazipur city were set on fire by unidentified individuals.

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