At least 17 people were killed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in western Nepal in the past 24 hours on September 17, 2022.

According to acting Chief District Officer Dipesh Rijal, the landslides occurred in different parts of the Achham district of the Sudurpaschim province, which has been badly affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall for the last few days.

On the other hand, eleven people, who sustained injuries in the incidents were airlifted to the Surkhet district for treatment while three persons have gone missing in the landslides.

''Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised and rescue work is on to search for the missing persons,'' Rijal added.

The number of casualties could increase, said the official, adding that Bhimdutta Highway connecting seven districts in the province was also disrupted due to the disaster.

Communication service has also been affected in Achham due to the incidents.

Floods and landslides frequently occur in the mountainous areas of Nepal, particularly between June and September.