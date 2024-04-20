Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported on Saturday that it has detected 21 Chinese military aircraft in its airspace.

The aircraft, which included Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, Shaanxi Y-8 transport planes, and drones, started appearing from 8.15 am. Out of these, 17 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or its extension.

They entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in the northern, central, and southwestern parts of the country. The ministry also noted that these aircraft joined with Chinese military vessels to carry out joint combat patrols.

The ministry emphasized that such actions are a breach of Taiwan's airspace and a threat to regional peace and stability.

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