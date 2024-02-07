A doctoral student of Indian origin, Sameer Kamath, aged 23 years, was found dead at Crow’s Grove Nature Preserve, Indiana on Monday.

This incident marks the second death of an Indian student at Purdue University and the fourth such case in the United States in the current year.

Kamath's body was found at approximately 5 PM, as reported by Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett. Having completed his master's degree in mechanical engineering at Purdue in August 2023, Kamath was continuing his studies in the same field.

The coroner's office confirmed that Kamath was a US citizen. The circumstances of Kamath's death are being investigated by the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff's office, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Crawfordsville.

This follows the death of Neel Acharya, another Indian student at Purdue, who was found dead on campus last month. Separately, earlier this year, Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student in Georgia, was fatally attacked in a store. Last week, Shreyas Reddy, another Indian student, was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio, with no suspicion of foul play at this time.

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