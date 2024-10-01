In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Thailand's capital, Bangkok, approximately 25 individuals, including students and teachers, are feared dead after a school bus caught fire during a field trip on Tuesday.

The government confirmed that 16 passengers, including students and teachers, were hospitalized with injuries, though the exact number of fatalities and injured remains unconfirmed. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the media, indicating that around 25 people were presumed dead, though he refrained from providing further details.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit revealed that the hospitalized individuals included 16 students and three teachers. He assured that investigations into the cause of the fire were already in progress, though no official conclusions have yet been drawn.

Images of the disaster quickly surfaced on social media, showing thick, gray smoke billowing from the bus, with sections still engulfed in flames. Emergency responders worked tirelessly to control the blaze and rescue survivors, but the situation remains grim as authorities continue their rescue and recovery efforts.

Further updates are awaited as officials work to determine the full extent of the tragedy and the underlying causes behind the catastrophic fire.

Also read: West Bengal doctors resume 'total cease work' amid slow proceedings in rape case investigation