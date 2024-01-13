As the date of January 22, 2024, approaches, marking the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a significant event is unfolding across the United States.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in collaboration with the Hindu American community, has orchestrated the display of over 40 giant billboards in more than 10 states.

These billboards feature the images of Lord Ram and the majestic Ram Temple, celebrating the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony—a momentous occasion for devotees worldwide.

The states that have joined in this visual festivity include Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, with Arizona and Missouri set to participate starting January 15. This initiative reflects the jubilation and anticipation of Hindu Americans as they prepare to partake in the consecration ceremony from thousands of miles away.



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In addition to the billboards, the Hindu American community has organized car rallies and other events leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla within the temple's sanctum sanctorum on the auspicious day.

The temple itself, located in the town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, spans 54,700 sq ft and covers nearly 2.7 acres of land, with the entire complex spreading over approximately 70 acres. It is designed to accommodate around a million devotees at any given time. As of December 2023, the construction of the temple's base and the surrounding six smaller temples was nearing completion, with full completion anticipated by January 22, 2024.

This international celebration extends beyond the United States, with the Mauritian government granting a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22 to engage in local events commemorating the temple's inauguration.

The display of billboards and the global participation in the temple's opening signify not only a cultural and religious milestone but also the profound connection of the Hindu diaspora to their spiritual heritage.