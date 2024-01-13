The government of Mauritius has taken a significant step to honour the cultural and religious sentiments of its Hindu community by granting a two-hour special leave for Hindu public officers.

This decision allows them to participate in the local celebrations and prayers associated with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India.

The Mauritian Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this announcement, recognizing the event as a momentous occasion that symbolizes the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya.

The inauguration of the Ram Temple is a landmark event not only in India but also resonates deeply with the Hindu population in Mauritius, which constitutes around 48 per cent of the country's residents.



Also Read: Nepal's spiritual leader 'Buddha Boy' arrested on charges of rape, sexual abuse

This gesture by the Mauritian government reflects the strong cultural ties between Mauritius and India and acknowledges the importance of the temple's opening to the Hindu community.

The special leave is scheduled from 1400 hours on January 22, subject to the exigencies of service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is expected to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla within the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on the same day.

A wide array of leaders and dignitaries from various fields have been invited to witness the grand opening of the temple in Ayodhya, marking a historic moment for devotees worldwide.