OneWeb, a UK-based satellite communications company and backed by India's telecom major Bharti group, confirmed that 40 satellites have been successfully launched by SpaceX from a Florida launch site on March 10.

This is OneWeb's 17th and final launch, preparing the company for its first-generation (Gen 1) low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to be completed and global coverage enabled in 2023. With a launch scheduled for later this month with the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro), OneWeb will complete the global footprint of its Gen 1 constellation with 582 satellites already in orbit.

The most recent lift-off took place on Thursday at 2:13 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The OneWeb satellites successfully separated from the rocket and were distributed over a forty-minute period using three separation groups. It has been established that all forty satellites can acquire signals.

As OneWeb expands its fleet of satellites and seeks to initiate services for more partners worldwide, the launch enables the company to keep expanding its connectivity. OneWeb is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers like VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more. The company already offers connectivity solutions in important regions all over the world. OneWeb and its partners are focused on bridging the digital divide and providing internet connectivity to more rural and remote communities and businesses that are disconnected and underserved.

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