At least five people, including three children, were killed in a shooting in northern Ontario, Canada on Monday, as per CBC News.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police are investigating the crime scene where the victims were found in two homes. Responding to a 911 call at around 10:20 pm, the police discovered a 41-year-old dead from a gunshot wound at 200 block Tancred Street.

A subsequent call led them to a 45-year-old with a gunshot wound. The bodies of two children, aged six and twelve, were also found at the scene. A 44-year-old was also found dead, presumably from a self-inflicted gunshot. The police believe the deaths are connected and the result of intimate partner violence.

Sault Ste. Marie police Chief Hugh Stevenson expressed grief over the incident and urged community members to look out for each other. This incident follows a shooting at a wedding reception in Ottawa last month, where two men died and six others were injured.

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