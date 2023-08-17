Several people have been found dead and 38 others rescued from a boat off Cape Verde, authorities said as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned that dozens more people were missing and feared dead.

More than 60 people are believed to have died when a migrant boat that left Senegal in July capsized off Cape Verde.

Sixty-three people are thought to have died, while the 38 survivors included four children aged 12 to 16, IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli told the AFP news agency.



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According to media sources in Cape Verde, an island country 620 kilometres (385 miles) off the coast of West Africa, the fishing boat departed Senegal a month ago.

38 individuals, including a resident of Guinea-Bissau, were rescued from the boat, according to a statement from Senegal's foreign ministry late on Tuesday.

The coast guard reported a total of 48 survivors and fatalities. The neighbourhood mortuary reported receiving seven deceased bodies.