Amid rising security concerns, New York City has decided to ban TikTok from city-owned devices.

The directive issued Wednesday comes after a review by the NYC Cyber Command, which a city official said found that TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks.” Starting immediately, city employees are barred from downloading or using the app and accessing TikTok’s website from any city-owned devices.



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“While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,” a New York City Hall spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge Wednesday. “NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers’ data safe.”

The city cited federal laws that outlawed TikTok earlier this year as well as US Office of Management and Budget rules that discourage its usage on government-owned devices.