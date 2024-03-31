A bomb exploded in a marketplace in Azaz, a north Syrian city controlled by pro-Turkish forces, early Sunday, causing eight fatalities and injuring over 20 people, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based war monitor stated that the car bomb explosion in the busy market also resulted in 'significant damage' and triggered a fire.

Emergency services were promptly on the scene. The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011 following the suppression of peaceful protests by the government, has escalated into a deadly war involving jihadists and foreign armies, claiming more than 507,000 lives, displacing millions, and severely damaging the country's infrastructure and industry.

Turkey has initiated multiple military operations in Syria, primarily targeting Kurdish militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been fighting against the Turkish state for several decades. Turkish forces and their Syrian allies currently control large sections of the border, including major cities and towns such as Azaz.

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