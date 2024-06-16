At least eight individuals, including two children, were injured in a shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday, June 15. The suspect was later found dead at a nearby residence.

The incident unfolded in the afternoon at the popular recreational spot. Initially, police reported that the suspect was contained in a house near the scene. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard later confirmed that the suspect was found deceased at a nearby home.

Sheriff Bouchard, speaking at a Saturday evening news conference, stated that the victims, who sustained a variety of injuries, were taken to multiple hospitals. He estimated that nine, possibly ten, people were injured in the attack.

While the sheriff could not provide detailed information on the severity of the injuries, he noted that at least one individual had undergone surgery and was recovering well, as reported by CNN.

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