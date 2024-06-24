A series of coordinated attacks in Dagestan, Russia's southernmost province, has left at least nine people dead and twenty five injured. The attacks, which targeted various places of worship and a police checkpoint, have prompted a "terror investigation" by the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan.

The assaults occurred in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, approximately 120 km (75 miles) apart. Reports indicate that churches, synagogues, and a police traffic stop were attacked by gunmen. In a statement, the investigation directorate said, "All the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the terrorist attacks are being established, and their actions will be given a legal assessment."

The casualties include seven police officers, a priest, and a church security guard. Four militants were also killed during the incidents, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS. Shamil Khadulaev, Chairman of the Dagestan Public Monitoring Commission, stated, "Father Nikolay was killed in the church in Derbent; they slit his throat. He was 66 years old and very ill." A security guard at the church, armed only with a pistol, was also shot.

One of the police officers killed was Mavludin Khidirnabiev, head of the "Dagestan Lights" police department, according to the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs. During a shootout at a church in Makhachkala, 19 people locked themselves inside for safety, resulting in at least one attacker being killed.

In Derbent, a synagogue was set ablaze, with images showing large flames and heavy smoke emanating from the building. Similar attacks occurred in Makhachkala, where a synagogue and a police traffic post were targeted.

Sergey Melikov, head of the Dagestan Republic, issued a statement on Telegram, saying, "Unknown persons made attempts to destabilize the social situation. Dagestan police officers stood in their way. According to preliminary information, there are victims among them." He noted that the identities of the attackers are being determined, an operational headquarters has been established, and a counter-operation plan, "Interception," is being executed. Melikov urged the public to remain calm, stating, "Panic and fear are what they were counting on... They won't get this from Dagestanis!"

The Israeli foreign ministry described the incidents as a "combined attack" on two synagogues, stating that the synagogue in Derbent was completely destroyed by fire, and local guards were killed. The synagogue in Makhachkala was attacked by gunfire, but there were no casualties reported from the Jewish community as there were no worshipers present at the time.

This attack follows a report from Russia's FSB security service in April, which apprehended four individuals in Dagestan suspected of planning a deadly attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall concert venue, an incident claimed by the Islamic State group.

Dagestan, located east of Chechnya, has a history of conflict involving separatist forces and Islamist militants. Following the suppression of Chechen insurgents, Russian authorities have faced ongoing violence in the North Caucasus, leading to numerous casualties among civilians and law enforcement personnel.

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