At least 9 people are reported dead in Pakistan after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 on Richter scale struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on March 21.

Strong tremors were also felt in northern India and the national capital. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was in Afghanistan’s Jurm at a depth of 180 kilometres.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck 133 kilometers south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 10.17 p.m.

According to Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan's emergency services, more than 100 people in shock in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were transported to hospitals in Pakistan.

According to Geo News, Pakistan's Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel issued an emergency alert at the Federal Government Polyclinic and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).



Also read : Strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude shakes northern India and surrounding countries, people rush to safety