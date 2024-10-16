A devastating fuel tanker explosion in northern Nigeria's Jigawa state has resulted in the deaths of at least 94 individuals, with approximately 50 others sustaining injuries. The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday in the town of Majia, and the death toll is feared to climb as emergency efforts continue.

According to police spokesperson Lawan Shiisu Adam, the explosion happened when the fuel tanker swerved to avoid a collision with an oncoming truck. The vehicle veered off the road, leading to a massive spill of fuel onto the road and nearby drainage systems.

Tragically, the accident attracted a large crowd of local residents who rushed to the scene to collect the spilled fuel, despite warnings of the potential danger. The police officers present struggled to disperse the gathering as people overwhelmed the area, which ultimately led to the catastrophic explosion. The powerful blast claimed lives instantly, leaving behind a grim scene of casualties and devastation.

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As news of the disaster spread, the Nigerian Medical Association made an urgent call for doctors to head to nearby hospitals to assist with the surge of burn victims and other emergency cases. Medical facilities are grappling with the volume of patients, as doctors and emergency responders race against time to treat the severely injured.

Fuel tanker explosions are a recurring tragedy in Nigeria, where poor road conditions, inadequate safety measures, and the practice of siphoning fuel after accidents create dangerous situations. This latest incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with such activities and underscores the urgent need for better road safety regulations and public awareness campaigns.

Meanwhile, the community of Majia mourns the loss of nearly a hundred lives in one of the deadliest fuel-related disasters the region has faced in recent years.