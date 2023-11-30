Afghanistan has declared its plans to establish an Afghan embassy in India. The announcement was made by the Taliban-appointed Deputy Political Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

He emphasized Afghanistan's commitment to enhancing its relationship with India. The Afghan Embassy in India shared this news on social media platform X.

The embassy will be operated by eminent Afghan diplomats with a mission to nurture friendly relations between the two nations and to provide necessary services to the Afghan community residing in India.

The Afghan Embassy in India, through its social media handle X, expressed gratitude towards the Indian people and urged the Indian government to assist Afghan students, patients, and traders by providing visa support.

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