Amid the brewing controversy over China's decision to deny visas to three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese envoy Zha Liyou on September 24 called for strengthening bilateral ties.

Liyou while speaking to the media said that the current relations between the two nations is 'stable' and the leaders of the two countries maintain dialogue and communication.

"China is willing to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen dialogue and communication, overcome interference difficulties, and promote the development of bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track," Liyou said, while addressing a programme to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He also said the neighbouring country is willing to work with all parties, including India, to serve as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order with a broader vision.

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