A bus ferrying BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, crashed into a parked truck, injuring 39 passengers.

The bus was on its way to the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal, where PM Modi will address a mega congregation of BJP works on September 25.

The accident occurred late at night near Kasrawad. The injured were moved to a districr hospital for treatment.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said.

This will be the third visit of the prime minister to Madhya Pradesh in the past 45 days where the ruling party is locked in a close contest with Congress.

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