After three consecutive earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 on February 6, another earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was reported in central Turkey on Tuesday, February 7, morning.



Rescue workers on ground zero are scrambling for survivors even as the death toll surpassed 4000 and more than 16,000 injured.



The nighttime search for survivors is being hampered by the frigid winter weather. According to sources, overnight temperatures dipped close to freezing point, deteriorating conditions for those left homeless or encased in debris.

The US Geological Survey has not recorded a larger earthquake anywhere else in the world since a tremor in the faraway South Atlantic in August 2021. The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks.



Fuat Oktay, the vice president of Turkey, stated that such a catastrophe could occur "once in a hundred years" and that his nation ought to be ready for the death toll to rise.



In addition, Oktay stated that 145 aftershocks had been recorded following the fatal overnight quake, three of which were greater than 6.0 magnitude.



The victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have been honored in silence by diplomats from the 193 nations that make up the United Nations.



On Monday, Csaba Krösi, President of the General Assembly, expressed "our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences" to the people and governments of both countries.



Also read: Turkey & Syria Earthquake: Death toll surpasses 4000, rescuers scramble for survivors among rubble