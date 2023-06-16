15 people were killed after a semi-trailer truck hit a bus carrying a group of elderly people in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba on June 15.

The accident has proved to be one of the most lethal accidents in recent times in Canadian history.

The travelers were on their way to a casino in Carberry when the collision took place at the junction of two major roads near the town. Carberry falls 170 km west of Winnipeg.

"We've been able to establish that at least 15 people have been confirmed deceased as a result of this collision," said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, who commands the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A total of 25 people were traveling in the bus, most of them elderly.

Ten of them are being admitted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Reports initially claimed that the van was more responsible for the collision than the bus. They said it was driven by Handi-Transit which transports the elderly and those with disabilities.

Still photos of a white vehicle burned out have been released by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to his Twitter account to express his grief over the incident.

He wrote:

"deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling,"

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