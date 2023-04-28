At least 19 people lost their lives after Russian forces attacked Kyiv and several other cities across Ukraine with more than 20 missiles on April 28.

As per reports, the attack was the largest of its kind in weeks and came two days after China's President Xi Jinping urged Ukraine's President Volodyr Zelenskyy to negotiate with Russia to put an end to this war.

The reports claimed that in the central city of Uman, 17 people died after missiles struck residential buildings.

Following the attack, ten apartment buildings in the city were damaged.

''The entire block of one of them was destroyed. People are still trapped under the rubble,'' Financial Times (FT) quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

In the eastern city of Dnipro, a mother, and a young child were killed when their apartment was hit by a missile, the reports claimed.

Air raid sirens wailed throughout Kyiv just before dawn, signaling an attack was on its way.

The reports also claimed that the attack was the first aerial assault on Kyiv in 51 days.

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