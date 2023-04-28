The government of Assam and the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) signed a peace accord for permanent peace.

Responding to the tweet by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the Prime Minister tweeted; “Very good news for peace and progress in the Northeast.”

Very good news for peace and progress in the Northeast. https://t.co/026F8GfVvY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2023

In addition, the agreement calls for the establishment of a Commission under Article 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Indian Constitution to investigate the demand for the incorporation of more villages adjacent to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with the Council.

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The agreement also calls on the Centre and the Assam government to take the required steps to rehabilitate the DNLA's surrendered armed cadres. To that end, the Government of India and the Government of Assam would each fund a Special Development Package of Rs 500 crore over a five-year period for the overall development of NCHAC as well as Dimasa people living in other areas of the State.

Following the chief minister's plea, the DNLA proclaimed a six-month unilateral ceasefire in September 2021. Since then, the cease-fire has been prolonged. The declaration by the DNLA in 2021 came two weeks after the rebel group allegedly opened fire on a convoy of seven vehicles in the Dima Hasao area, killing five and wounding one. The DNLA was formed in April 2019 with the intention of establishing a sovereign region for the Dimasa tribals and launching an armed insurrection to achieve that goal.