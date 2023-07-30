At least 35 people lost their lives and more than 80 got injured in a blast during a political party meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 30.

As per reports, the meeting was organized by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur district.

''In the blast, Maulana Ziaullah Jan, a prominent leader of the JUI-F in Khar, lost his life,'' a Pakistan daily quoted Bajaur District Emergency Officer Saad Khan as saying.

Khand further informed that the injured persons are being shifted to nearby hospitals in Peshawar and Timergera.

Following the blast, the area has been cordoned off by the police.

While speaking to a Pakistan news channel, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah wasn't able to participate in the convention owing to his personal commitments.

He also said that so far he has received the news of the demise of about 10-12 of his party workers, while several more are injured.