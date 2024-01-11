In a significant development from Nepal, the spiritual leader Ram Bahadur Bomjan, widely known as 'Buddha Boy', has been arrested on serious charges including the sexual abuse of a minor and the suspected involvement in the disappearances of at least four of his followers.

Bomjan, who rose to fame in 2005 for meditating under a tree for 10 months without food or water, was apprehended by police on the evening of January 9th, 2024, after being on the run.

The arrest took place in a suburb of Kathmandu, where it was reported that Bomjan attempted to escape by jumping from a window but was ultimately unsuccessful.

During the arrest, authorities seized over $200,000 in Nepali and foreign currencies, along with mobile phones, laptops, and tablets from his residence.



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The allegations against Bomjan first surfaced in 2018 when a nun accused him of raping her while she was a minor at one of his ashrams. Despite the organization managing his ashrams, Bodhi Shrawan Dharma Sangha, denying these claims as "completely made-up," an arrest warrant was issued against Bomjan on February 6, 2020, by the Sarlahi District Court. However, he evaded capture during a police raid the following day.

Bomjan's initial claim to spiritual authority was bolstered by his followers' belief that he could meditate motionless for extended periods, akin to the Buddha. His teachings led to the establishment of a network of ashrams across Nepal. Despite his popularity, scepticism from Buddhist scholars and a series of allegations have marred his reputation.

Now facing legal proceedings, Bomjan is expected to be taken to a court in southern Nepal, where the alleged crimes occurred. The case has attracted widespread attention, with several dozen followers gathering outside the Central Investigation Bureau offices in Kathmandu, only to be dispersed by riot police.

This arrest marks a dramatic fall from grace for the man once hailed as a reincarnation of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, and raises serious concerns about the conduct of spiritual leaders who wield significant influence over their followers.