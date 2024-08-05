In a dramatic turn of events amidst escalating violent protests, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country for a "safer location." Addressing the nation, General Zaman assured citizens that the military would assist in forming an interim government to maintain stability during this critical period of political upheaval.

The announcement follows weeks of intense anti-government violence that has claimed over 300 lives. The unrest reached a peak as thousands of protesters stormed Hasina's official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, leading to reports that both Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, had fled to a "safe shelter."



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In an effort to manage the crisis, General Zaman engaged in discussions with leaders from various political factions, including the ruling Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as well as other key stakeholders earlier in the day, according to local media reports.

While the exact location of Sheikh Hasina remains unconfirmed, the military's role in facilitating an interim government marks a significant move to stabilize the nation amidst ongoing turmoil.