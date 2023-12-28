The political landscape of Bangladesh was abuzz with the release of the ruling Awami League's election manifesto, as the nation prepared for the general elections scheduled for January 7, 2024.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been at the helm of Bangladesh's government, unveiled a comprehensive manifesto that promised to continue fostering a strong relationship with neighbouring India.

The manifesto highlighted the resolution of long-standing issues such as the demarcation of land boundaries and the exchange of enclaves with India, which has paved the way for continued multilateral cooperation and amicable relations.

The Awami League, under Hasina's leadership, emphasized its commitment to maintaining bilateral trade and security ties with India, while also exploring new areas of collaboration including energy cooperation and joint river water management with India, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Sheikh Hasina's administration has been instrumental in shaping Bangladesh's foreign policy, focusing on regional connectivity, transit, energy partnerships, and equitable water sharing.



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The manifesto also underscored Bangladesh's firm stance against allowing militants, international terrorists, and separatist groups to operate within its borders, and proposed the formation of a South Asia Task Force to combat terrorism and militancy across the region.

In addition to international relations, the Awami League's manifesto set forth an ambitious vision to transform Bangladesh into a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, targeting 11 key areas for development. This vision includes modernizing the healthcare sector with a universal health system and prioritizing economic growth and job creation.

As the country moves towards the polls, the opposition, particularly the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) alliance, has called for civil disobedience and protests, demanding a non-party interim government to oversee the elections. Despite this, Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League stand firm on their platform of development, peace, and prosperity, urging citizens to vote for continuity and stability.

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has given the green light for the Election Commission to proceed with the parliamentary election, setting the stage for what promises to be a pivotal moment in the nation's democratic journey.

Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister has been marked by significant milestones, including the signing of the 30-year water-sharing treaty with India during her first term and the repeal of the Indemnity Act, which had protected the killers of Sheikh Mujib from prosecution.

As Bangladesh stands on the cusp of another electoral chapter, the world watches to see if Sheikh Hasina's vision of a collaborative and prosperous future with its neighbors, especially India, will resonate with the voters and secure her another term in office.