Bangladesh's interim government has announced the formation of a nine-member Constitution Reform Commission tasked with reviewing and proposing amendments to the nation's constitution. The commission aims to enhance democratic governance and empower citizens, as reported by the state-run BSS news agency on Monday.

The commission is led by distinguished Bangladeshi-American academic, Professor Ali Riaz, who has been entrusted with overseeing the critical evaluation of the constitution. Riaz and his team have been given a 90-day deadline to submit a comprehensive report detailing their recommendations for reforms, ensuring broad-based representation in the democratic process.

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According to The Dhaka Tribune, the commission will gather diverse viewpoints from across society to formulate its recommendations. Among the members is student representative Mahfuj Alam, a special assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Other notable figures include Dhaka University Law Professors Sumaiya Khair and Muhammad Ikramul Haq, Barrister Imran Siddique, Supreme Court lawyer Dr. Sharif Bhuiyan, and prominent writers and activists such as Barrister M Moin Alam Ferozi, Firoz Ahmed, and human rights advocate Md Mustain Billah.

This latest move follows a series of reforms initiated by Chief Adviser Yunus, who, last month, announced the creation of six specialized commissions aimed at reforming critical sectors such as the judiciary, election system, police, administration, and anti-corruption framework. Yunus, 84, assumed the role of interim head of government on August 8 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid mounting public unrest over a controversial job quota system, which had sparked widespread protests. Following her resignation, Hasina reportedly fled to India.

The commission’s work is expected to play a crucial role in shaping Bangladesh’s future democratic framework by making the constitution more representative and inclusive for all citizens.