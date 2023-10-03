More than 1000 people have died in Bangladesh following dengue outbreak in 2023, as per official data. The deaths reported are nearly four times more than in the whole of last year.

At least 1,017 people have died and nearly 209,000 have been sick in the first nine months of 2023, making it Bangladesh's biggest recorded outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease since the first registered epidemic in 2000. 112 children aged 15 and younger, including newborns, were killed.

As the disease spreads swiftly in the densely populated South Asian country, hospitals are trying to make room for patients.

Dengue fever is a tropical disease that produces high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, and, in the most severe instances, fatal haemorrhage.





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