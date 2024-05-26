In a significant turn of events into the murder investigation of Bangladeshi Member of Parliament Anwarul, chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department, Harun-or-Rashid, disclosed that the primary suspect, Akhtaruzzaman, might have fled to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu.

Harun-or-Rashid detailed plans for a collaborative effort with Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to bolster the search and apprehension efforts for Akhtaruzzaman.

The gruesome murder of the MP, who vanished on May 13, a day after arriving in Kolkata, has shocked the region. Investigative findings suggest that Anwarul was brutally murdered in a Kolkata apartment. His body was dismembered and the remains were disposed of in multiple plastic bags.

In response to the harrowing revelations, a team of Bangladeshi detectives has arrived in India to further investigate and assist in the resolution of this high-profile case.

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