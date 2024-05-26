In a significant operation coinciding with the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a large consignment of smuggled gold at the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on May 25. The seizure, valued at Rs 12 crore, included 89 gold biscuits of varying sizes.

According to an official statement, vigilant personnel from the Border Outpost Gunarmath, under the 05 Battalion of the South Bengal Frontier, executed a meticulously planned operation in the village of Haldarpada. Acting on intelligence, the BSF raided the residence of an individual referred to as Alok Paul (name changed). The smuggler, after bringing the gold into India from Bangladesh, had concealed the biscuits in his house, intending to distribute them later.

"The total weight of the seized gold is 16.067 kilograms, and the estimated market value is Rs 12 crore," confirmed the official release.

During interrogation, it emerged that the suspect had established contact with a Bangladeshi gold smuggler in late March 2024. On May 25, at approximately 12:40 PM, this associate handed over the 89 gold biscuits and bricks of assorted shapes and sizes for safekeeping. The detainee disclosed that he had previously served a month in jail for similar offenses, with his case still under trial in the Bangaon Court.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the BSF to curb smuggling activities along the border, ensuring the security and integrity of the region during a critical electoral period.

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