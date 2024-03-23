Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has requested India's assistance in importing electricity from Bhutan through Indian territory. This request was made during a meeting with Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, at the Prime Minister's official residence.

The agreement for electricity import is expected to be finalised during the upcoming visit of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyal to Dhaka on March 25. In addition, Sheikh Hasina requested the removal of India's anti-dumping measures for importing jute and jute goods from Bangladesh and suggested that India could modernise the Syedpur Railway Workshop.

The Prime Minister also discussed the continuous democratic system in Bangladesh and its role in the country's development. Pranay Verma outlined several projects in Bangladesh funded by the Indian Line of Credit and highlighted initiatives such as Rupee-Taka bilateral trade transaction and the Bangabandhu Biopic.

He also mentioned ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the potential for Bangladesh to establish a defence factory with an Indian joint venture.

The High Commissioner extended an invitation from the Indian Prime Minister for Sheikh Hasina to visit India following the Indian National Election.

Also read: PM Modi condemns Moscow terror attack as death toll rises to 60