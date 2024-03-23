Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in a Moscow concert hall on Saturday, terming it a 'heinous act' and expressing solidarity with the Russian government and people.

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred at the concert venue complex near Moscow on Friday, resulting in at least 60 deaths and 145 injuries. The attackers used guns and incendiary devices. 'We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief', PM Modi posted from his X handle. As per reports, a group of armed men stormed into the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow, opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd on Friday.

The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday. However, no evidence was provided to support the claim. Video footage from the site shows the concert venue on fire, with thick, black smoke in the air. The footage also shows terrified locals hiding behind cushioned seats as gunshots echo in the hall.

State-run RIA Novosti reported that the armed individuals 'opened fire with automatic weapons' and 'threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire'. They then 'allegedly fled in a white Renault car', the news agency reported.

The claim by the Islamic State was also confirmed by US officials, as reported by the New York Times. The US officials also reportedly informed Russian officials about the intelligence pointing to an impending attack.

Also read: ISIS claims responsibility for concert terror attack near Moscow that killed 60