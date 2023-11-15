The 12th parliamentary election will be held on January 7, 2024, as Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the polls schedule on Wednesday evening.

The nomination papers must be submitted by November 30. The nomination papers will be scrutinised from December 1–4, and the final day to withdraw from consideration is December 17.

The vote timetable was announced in the midst of a 48-hour blockage that the BNP and other like-minded parties had organised to emphasise their one-point demand that the incumbent administration quit.



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However, the Bangladesh Awami League is certain that the current government organise the national elections.

In accordance with its constitutional mandate, the Election Commission is likewise committed to holding the following general election within the allotted period.

The present government's (Parliament's) term ends on January 29, 2024, hence the EC is required under the constitution to hold the next general election before then.

In all, 11,96,91,633 voters will be able to cast ballots in the 12th general election at 42,103 polling places nationwide.

On December 30, 2018, the eleventh parliamentary election was conducted.