In a shocking act of violence, a terror attack at Beersheba's central bus station on Sunday claimed the life of one individual and left 10 others injured, according to Israeli police. The assailant was swiftly neutralized, shot dead by responding officers at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency and medical response service, confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that paramedics on-site provided emergency care to nine victims, whose injuries ranged from minor to severe. Of those injured, one individual was in moderate-to-serious condition, while four others sustained moderate injuries, and three had minor wounds. All were rushed to Soroka Medical Center for further treatment.

This incident marks the second mass shooting to hit Israel within a week. Just days earlier, on October 1, a mass shooting rocked Tel Aviv. According to police reports, a violent attack in Jaffa, on Jerusalem Street near a light rail station, led to the tragic deaths of eight people and left seven others wounded. Israeli authorities confirmed that at least two gunmen were involved, both of whom were killed by security forces.

As the country reels from these consecutive violent incidents, authorities remain on high alert, with intensified security measures being implemented across major urban centers.

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