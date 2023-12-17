The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, has unveiled plans for a mega city project, the Gelephu Special Administration Region (SAR), spanning 1,000 sq km.

The SAR, positioned as an economic hub for South Asia, will leverage the connectivity between South Asia and South East Asia.

The project, which has been in planning for several years, will have its own laws and systems, and will invite Foreign Direct Investment and skilled workers globally. Companies will be screened for quality investments. The SAR will generate economic opportunities for both domestic and overseas Bhutanese.

During a recent 10-day visit to India, the King discussed the Gelephu project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project will be part of the Sarpang district Special Economic Zone and will include an international airport at Gelephu.

Talks about a 58-km rail link between Gelephu and Kokrajhar in Assam were also held. Additionally, the possibility of a second, 18-km rail link between Samtse in Bhutan and Banarhat in West Bengal was explored.

India has agreed to permit Bhutanese trade items to be transported from Haldibari in West Bengal to Chilahati in Bangladesh. The King's smart city plan at Gelephu was a significant point of discussion with the Prime Minister.

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