Vigilant troops of Border Security Force seized a drone along with suspected narcotics weighing approximately 545 grams wrapped in yellow adhesive tape on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd Village, Amritsar district on December 16.

A rope was attached to the narcotics packet, from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China).

A joint search operation was launched by Punjab Police and BSF during which the drone and the packet of narcotics was was seized.

A probe has been initiated into the incident.

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