Punjab: China made drone along with suspected narcotics seized from Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar
Vigilant troops of Border Security Force seized a drone along with suspected narcotics weighing approximately 545 grams wrapped in yellow adhesive tape on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd Village, Amritsar district on December 16.
Vigilant troops of Border Security Force seized a drone along with suspected narcotics weighing approximately 545 grams wrapped in yellow adhesive tape on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd Village, Amritsar district on December 16.
A rope was attached to the narcotics packet, from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China).
A joint search operation was launched by Punjab Police and BSF during which the drone and the packet of narcotics was was seized.
A probe has been initiated into the incident.
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