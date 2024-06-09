Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade, highlighting India's remarkable growth in infrastructure and foreign policy. Speaking on Sunday, Tobgay noted that under Modi’s tenure, India has seen unprecedented development in airports, roads, railways, and seaways.

Tobgay emphasized foreign policy as one of Modi's major accomplishments and expressed his pleasure at being in India for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. He observed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have earned the people's confidence and trust, reflecting their strong performance.

Reflecting on Modi's leadership, Tobgay said, "To look forward, you look backwards and you see the last 10 years. During the last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's leadership, India has grown spectacularly."

Describing the day as significant for India, Tobgay said he was honored to represent Bhutan’s King and its people at Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. He congratulated India on the successful outcome of the Lok Sabha elections and remarked on the importance of the occasion.

“I’m delighted to be in India, delighted to be back so soon after my last visit here barely three months ago. This is indeed a very big day for India, and I’m honored to be here representing His Majesty the King and the people of Bhutan at the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his third consecutive term,” Tobgay stated.

Earlier in the day, Tshering Tobgay arrived in the national capital to attend the oath-taking ceremony. He received a warm welcome at the airport from the Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Pavan Kapoor.

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