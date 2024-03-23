Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), has stated that the launch of the Integrated Checkpost (ICP) in Ramgarh, Khagrachari, will significantly benefit the economies of both Bangladesh and India.

According to him, several global countries including Japan are investing on both sides of the ICP, and its launch will boost the overall economy. He made these comments while addressing journalists at the Ramgarh BGB memorial area in Khagrachari on Friday, March 22.

Earlier, he had visited the battalion headquarters of Ramgarh Battalion (43 BGB), the ICP adjacent to Ramgarh land port, the Indo-Bangladesh friendship bridge area, and the BGB monument. The BGB Director General expressed confidence in the strengthening of the economic wheels under the Prime Minister's direction.

He also discussed the security arrangements at the Ramgarh Land Port, citing its strategic location and proximity to Chittagong port as a boon for mutual trade. In response to another question, he confirmed that 177 BGP members from Myanmar are being sheltered in the country and the process of their return is underway. During his visit, the BGB chief also distributed food items to 250 needy families in the border area.

Other officials including the Additional Director General of BGB Headquarters, Region Commander of Chittagong Region, Guimara Sector Commander and Captain of Ramgarh Battalion were also present at the event.

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