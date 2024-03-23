The anticipated pre-poll alliance between Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Sikkim elections will not be happening, as confirmed by BJP Spokesperson Passang Sherpa.

BJP President DR Thapa stated that the party has decided to contest the elections independently. The state BJP team is set to return to Sikkim today, with plans to field candidates for all Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seats.

Thapa also revealed that the BJP's candidate list will be released tonight, with the remaining names to be announced tomorrow. Upon return to Sikkim, Thapa plans to clarify why the alliance did not materialize.

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