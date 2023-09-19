Canada on September 18 expelled a senior Indian diplomat on charges of involvement in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist last June. The diplomatic move sent relations between Ottawa and New Delhi simmering to a dramatic new low.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an emergency session of the parliamentary opposition at mid-afternoon that his government had "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June in British Columbia.

He called "in the strongest possible terms" on the Indian government to cooperate in clearing up the matter.

Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said the Trudeau government had taken immediate action.

"Today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada," she said, without naming the official.

Jolie said the expelled Indian is the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, in Canada.

Nijjar, whom India had proclaimed a wanted terrorist, was gunned down on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver that is home to a significant Sikh community.

He was accused of carrying out multiple attacks in India.

Pressures among India and Canada have been stewing over the perplexing homicide, and Indian misery over how Ottawa has taken care of the fear based oppressors.

The focal government on Tuesday dismissed the Canadian government's claim with respect to India's part in the killing of the Khalistani psychological oppressor Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey. The public authority named the charges by Canada as "ludicrous and propelled" and said India has solid obligation to law and order.

"We have seen and reject the assertion of the Canadian Head of the state in their Parliament, as likewise the explanation by their Unfamiliar Priest. Claims of Legislature of India's contribution in any demonstration of viciousness in Canada are ludicrous and persuaded," an assertion gave by the Service of Outer Issues (MEA) expressed.

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