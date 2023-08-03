Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years of marriage.

"After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau wrote on Instagram.

The couple, who wed back in 2005, share three children and have vowed to co-parent going forward.



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"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote on social media.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy." The Prime Minister's office also released a statement to confirm they had reached a legal agreement.

They said that while the couple had signed a separation agreement they will still make public appearances.