Myanmar’s military-led government has announced partial clemency to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a clemency connected to a religious holiday in the Buddhist-majority country.

Former President Win Myint also had his sentence reduced as part of the clemency granted to more than 7,000 prisoners.

Ousted leader Suu Kyi, 78, still has 27 years of prison term left out of the 33 she was originally imprisoned for.

The head of Myanmar’s military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, granted the clemency order to reduce the sentences in five cases against Suu Kyi in which she was convicted for violating coronavirus restrictions, illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and sedition.

Suu Kyi was at first condemned for 19 offenses that her allies and rights groups are attempts to dishonor her and legitimize the 2021 armed force takeover while forestalling her return to politics.

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