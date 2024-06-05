China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, officially acknowledged the results of India's general elections and extended congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on their triumph.

Mao Ning stated, "China congratulates the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Modi, and their National Democratic Alliance on their victory."

Highlighting the significance of a robust China-India relationship, Mao emphasized that a "healthy and stable" bilateral relationship serves the mutual interests of both nations and contributes to regional and global peace and development.

She further expressed China's readiness to collaborate with India, focusing on long-term strategic interests and future-oriented goals to foster a positive and stable trajectory in bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a wave of congratulatory messages from global leaders after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance secured a decisive majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for his third consecutive five-year term.

Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, conveyed his congratulations to PM Modi via Twitter, expressing his eagerness to enhance bilateral relations. He lauded Modi's ongoing efforts to elevate India's status globally. In response, PM Modi assured that the "Bharat-Bhutan relations will continue to grow from strength to strength."

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda,' also extended his congratulations to Modi, commending the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their electoral success. Prachanda highlighted the successful execution of the world's largest democratic exercise, marked by enthusiastic voter participation. PM Modi replied, emphasizing his anticipation of continued collaboration to fortify the India-Nepal friendship.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives, expressed his readiness to work together with India to enhance mutual interests and pursue shared prosperity and stability, despite ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

These congratulatory messages underscore the significance of India's election outcomes on the global stage and the enduring importance of its bilateral relationships.

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