An employee in China won the ultimate prize at his company's raffle and got himself a year’s worth of paid leave.

A pic of a Chinese man holding a massive raffle ticket probably a cheque mentioning 365 days of paid leave to the ticket winner is going viral on social media..

The video of the Chinese man holding the winning cheque is going viral on social media.

The man is said to be working as a manager for an unnamed company, according to reports. The video posted on the web educated, "Youthful person wins 365 days of paid leave at yearly gathering".

In the video, Chen, an administrator, can be heard repeatedly announcing the winner while the man holds his enormous check like a badge of honor. The company's lucky draw included both prizes and penalties, so the lucky man did win in spite of huge odds.

Acting as a waiter at the party or drinking a specialty homemade drink, which probably would taste awful, were two examples of the penalties. On the other hand, rest days or annual leaves were prizes in the lot. Among these various picks was the brilliant ticket that offered 365 days of paid leave.

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