Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in London after she addressed protesters at a demonstration against oil and gas companies in the centre of the city, news agency Reuters reported.

Greta Thunberg has been arrested or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway, and Germany this year.

After holding weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, she became the face of teenage climate activists worldwide.



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Greta Thunberg was seen standing quietly as two police officers spoke to her while wearing a 'Oily Money Out' badge. According to Reuters, one of them was spotted cradling her arm.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace reported two of its activists ascended the Intercontinental Hotel in Mayfair and unfurled a massive banner above its door saying 'Make Big Oil Pay' in protest of an oil and gas officials' meeting inside the property.