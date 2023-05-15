Cyclone Mocha made landfall on May 14 intensifying into a severe storm accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds, ravaging parts of Myanmar and killing at least three people.

Cyclone Mocha has been touted as the second most intense cyclone over the Bay of Bengal since 1982, as the storm uprooted trees, blew away roofs of houses, inundated several parts of the country, according to reports.

The weather department said in its latest bulletin that the cyclone has weakened into a cyclonic storm over Myanmar.

"SCS “Mocha” over Myanmar weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 0230 hours IST of 15th May over Myanmar near latitude 23.5°N and longitude 95.3°E about 450 km NNE of Sittwe (Myanmar), 260 km of north-northeast of Nyaung-U (Myanmar) and 420 km ENE of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh)," the IMD said.

The state authorities had already evacuated thousands of people to monasteries, pagodas and schools in Myanmar, seeking shelter from the severe storm that struck the Myanmar coast on May 14. Visuals of water racing into the streets, strong winds bringing down tall trees surfaced online.

Also read : Cyclone Mocha weakens into very severe cyclonic storm over Myanmar